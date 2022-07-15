Pictured is: Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Picture: Keith Woodland (091119-107)

Donna Jones said the measures, announced by the government, would stop tragedies like the one in Plymouth where a mentally-unstable shotgun owner murdered five people in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new plans will see a digital marker being rolled out across GPs in England which, once applied to a patient’s record, will flag that they have a firearms licence and automatically alert doctors if there has been a change in their medical situation.

Mrs Jones said: ‘Here in Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary we have had GP checks (before issuing gun licensees) for a few years. I’m pleased we have helped shape and improve the national policy just announced.