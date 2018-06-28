Handbags stolen from two women in Havant

Have your say

TWO women were targeted during two separate handbag robberies.

Police are searching for witnesses after the crimes in Havant on Friday, June 22.

Winchfield Crescent in Havant. Picture: Google Street Views

The first incident occurred between 5pm and 6pm as a 19-year-old woman was walking through a garage area off Winchfield Crescent.

A man approached her from behind and pulled her bag away from her.

The second incident saw a 40-year-old woman targeted – between 6.50pm and 7.05pm – as she walked along Beechworth Road.

As she walked past an alleyway, a man grabbed her bag and ran off in the direction of Fairfield Road.

Beechworth Road and its jnction with Fairfield Road. Picture: Google STreet View

Following the incidents, police have launched an appeal – setting out descriptions of the bags stolen and their contents.

The 19-year-old victim’s bag is said to be blue, made of fabric with multi-coloured butterflies on it.

It contained a cream purse decorated with butterflies with a ‘small amount of cash’ inside.

The 40-year-old victim’s bag was dark brown and contained a Huawei tablet in a pink case.

It also contained a light blue wallet with a ‘small amount of cash’ inside and a number of smaller items/

While the incidents occurred separately, they have been linked by police because of the descriptions of the thief given by both victims.

Both women described the perpetrator to be a white man between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a dark-coloured hooded top.

DC Sophie Palmer said: ‘Due to the locations, times and the fact that both women gave very similar descriptions of the man responsible, we believe that these two incidents are linked.

‘We have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in these areas at the time and may have seen something that could help with our investigation.

‘Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? Did you see a man wearing a dark hooded top running in the area?

‘Please get in touch if you think you can help.’

She added: ‘I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people to remain vigilant at all times.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference numbers 44180234301 and 44180234307. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.