Hapless Eamon Donald, 51, was caught after police were called out to a domestic incident at his address in Dover Road, Portsea Island, where he had up to 50 cannabis plants and paraphernalia. It meant Donald was jailed for two and a half years at Portsmouth Crown Court despite an apology from a judge.

Prosecutor Holly Fagen told the court how police arrived at the address on November 25, 2021, and were met by ‘uncooperative’ Donald, who informed them his partner was out. But officers insisted on checking the home before discovering a cannabis farm upstairs.

Eamon Donald. Pic Hants police

But quick-thinking Donald attempted to divert the blame away from himself. ‘He said it wasn’t his house, it was his friend’s,’ Ms Fagen said. However, checks revealed Donald was the occupier with him paying council tax for the address.

Police also found incriminating messages on his seized mobile phone. ‘I’ll get the weed out tomorrow mate. I’ll call you after work,’ one text said to a customer.

When at the police station Donald admitted his crime and told officers: ‘I wish I never got involved. It’s my fault.’ He then offered no comment answers to questions.

Ms Fagen added: ‘He played a significant role in the operation and it was a significant quantity for commercial use. It was an ongoing operation using specialist equipment.’

Howard Barrington-Clark, defending, said: ‘He blames no one but himself.’ Efforts to persuade the judge to suspend the sentence proved futile.

Judge Keith Cutler CBE told Donald: ‘You were caught by police growing cannabis - a large amount. The street valuation was £37,500 - not an insignificant amount. It was all down to you.

‘You are the one person doing the growing, ensuring you could supply to others. It was an ongoing operation with specialist equipment.’

After starting with a sentence in mind of four years, the judge was able to reduce it down to 30 months. ‘This does not allow me to consider suspending it. Sorry about that Mr Donald but it seems I have no choice,’ judge Cutler said.

