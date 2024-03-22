Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The male in his 40s, of Havant, suffered serious injuries following the incident in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on Wednesday (March 20). Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at roughly 2.15pm.

The collision took place in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on March 20. Police said the male e-scooter rider was hospitalised after being hit by the van. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the collision involved a black e-scooter and a white Citroen Dispatch van. The force said: "The e-scooter rider, a man in his 40s from Havant, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision. We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage."