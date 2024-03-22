E-scooter rider hit by a van in Leigh Park and rushed to hospital with serious injuries
The male in his 40s, of Havant, suffered serious injuries following the collision in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on Wednesday (March 20). Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at roughly 2.15pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the collision involved a black e-scooter and a white Citroen Dispatch van. The force said: "The e-scooter rider, a man in his 40s from Havant, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.
"We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision. We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage."
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240119631. Information can be submitted online via the police website.