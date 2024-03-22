E-scooter rider hit by a van in Leigh Park and rushed to hospital with serious injuries

A man riding an e-scooter has been hospitalised after being hit by Citroen van in Leigh Park.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The male in his 40s, of Havant, suffered serious injuries following the collision in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on Wednesday (March 20). Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at roughly 2.15pm.

The collision took place in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on March 20. Police said the male e-scooter rider was hospitalised after being hit by the van. Picture: Google Street View.The collision took place in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on March 20. Police said the male e-scooter rider was hospitalised after being hit by the van. Picture: Google Street View.
The collision took place in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on March 20. Police said the male e-scooter rider was hospitalised after being hit by the van. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the collision involved a black e-scooter and a white Citroen Dispatch van. The force said: "The e-scooter rider, a man in his 40s from Havant, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision. We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage."

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240119631. Information can be submitted online via the police website.

Related topics:HospitalPoliceParamedicsHampshireHavant