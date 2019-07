A HAVANT flasher has been locked up after landing himself back in trouble.

Michael Whybrow, 54, has been locked up after being handed a 24-week jail sentence by magistrates after breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order twice – in Havant and Littlehampton.

He committed a racially aggravated public order offence in Littlehampton before and exposure and criminal damage in Havant before police arrested him – landing him back in jail after an appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.