Mohan Babu, of Emsworth, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison following incidents at the Staunton Surgery in Civic Centre Road, Havant. The 47-year-old was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault against three women, including a cancer patient who was terminally ill at the time and has since died.

Babu, who is diagnosed with having autism, was cleared of a further three charges of sexual assault against two other women following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court. Judge James Newton-Price KC told him during his sentencing that he abused the trust of his patients.

Dr Mohan Babu, of Emsworth - previously of Staunton Surgery in Havant - has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after sexually assaulting three patients.

He said: “I regard you as an intelligent man who could think logically and was capable of making choices regardless of your autism. I do not consider your autism caused or contributed to your offending. You chose victims that were vulnerable and less likely to complain.”

He also made Babu subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and placed him on the sex offenders register for life. The court heard Babu exposed himself to the first complainant and “told her she had to touch it because he was helping her”. He also put his hand down her skirt.

Babu asked another of the complainants to take their bra off under the pretext of examining for moles, the court heard. He told the complainant they were “cute” and kissed her and also told her “I’m not having a bad day” as he touched their breast, the court heard. Judge Newton-Price said that the examinations were unnecessary for their treatment and he acted out of his own “sexual gratification”.

Miranda Moore KC, prosecuting, said: “This wasn’t simply a doctor abusing the trust of his patients but includes one patient he knew at the time was dying. We say he specifically targeted someone who was significantly vulnerable, they were all ladies suffering emotionally as well as physically in one form or another.” Ms Moore added that Babu had shown a “wholesale lack of remorse” and added: “There is a whole lot of victim-blaming going on, there is no remorse or acceptance of the jury’s verdict.”

Babu, sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault.

Mohan Babu outside Portsmouth Crown Court.

The brother of the complainant who had since died, said in a victim impact statement read to the court: “My beloved sister deserved the dignity of her final months, this man desecrated her final months.” The second victim told the court: “This has affected my mental health and I was targeted when I was vulnerable.

“It has essentially ruined my life and I am still trying to get back on track. I am still struggling to come to terms with what happened because I was in denial.” She added: “My whole life I have struggled with my body image, I am trying to find the courage to love myself again.”

The third victim said: “I feel the healthcare system failed to safeguard me, having learned about the other complainants I feel he should never have got to me in the first place.” She explained that her long-term relationship had broken down since the abuse and added: “I was at the happiest time of my life before I met Babu but all that changed and I went on a dark downward decline.”

Fiona Horlick KC, defending, said Babu had scored 48 out of 50 on a test for autism and added: “It has a very severe and significant effect particularly on his personal life, this would have had an effect on offending.” She said Babu had been suspended by the General Medical Council (GMC) and added: “He has lost everything he would consider of value to him, he will never work as a doctor again, he will not be coming into contact with patients, he won’t be back in that position of trust again.”

The court heard that Babu qualified as a doctor in 2001 and came to the UK in 2006. Sophie Stevens, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS Wessex, said: “Mohan Babu abused his position of trust as a GP to carry out vile assaults which left patients feeling violated. Sadly, one of these women passed away before Babu was convicted – but the CPS was determined that her voice be heard and we successfully applied for her evidence to be presented to the jury alongside these other women.