Havant man arrested on New Year's Eve with intending to supply Class A drugs
A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Havant.
The male, from Havant, was detained on New Year’s Eve in Bidbury Lane. Officers carried out a stop and search, finding he was in possession of Class A drugs.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said he was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was also carrying a mobile phone and £700 in cash. ‘He has been released on police bail while our enquiries continue,’ she added.