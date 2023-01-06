News you can trust since 1877
Havant man arrested on New Year's Eve with intending to supply Class A drugs

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Havant.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The male, from Havant, was detained on New Year’s Eve in Bidbury Lane. Officers carried out a stop and search, finding he was in possession of Class A drugs.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said he was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was also carrying a mobile phone and £700 in cash. ‘He has been released on police bail while our enquiries continue,’ she added.

The man was detained in Bidbury Lane, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.
