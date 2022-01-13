Havant man charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life

A HAVANT man has been charged with attempted arson as police officers investigate an incident which took place on Tuesday.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 3:47 pm

Paul Taylor, aged 64, from Middle Park Way has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life and two charges of criminal damage following an incident outside an address in Middle Park Way on January 11.

Taylor appeared at East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded to next appear on February 14.

Police tape.

