Officers rushed to an address in West Street, Havant, following reports of the attack. The incident happened on Sunday evening at roughly 6.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘An altercation was reported to be taking place between two men. A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth reported being assaulted by being punched, pushed and grabbed by the neck.

Police rushed to make the arrest in West Street, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

‘No weapon was involved.’ A 28-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault. He was also further arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Officers from the Havant and Emsworth neighbourhood policing team attended the scene. ‘The arrested man has been released from custody on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue,’ the spokeswoman added.

Advertisement Hide Ad