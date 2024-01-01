Havant man with Alzheimer’s found by police after disappearing this morning on New Year's Day
A man with Alzheimer’s has been found after going missing this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barry Biggs, 55, disappeared shortly before 9am and was last seen in the Fair Oak Drive area heading towards Havant Town Centre. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were “concerned” for Barry’s welfare and issued an appeal to find him.
He has now been found. Havant Police reported on Facebook: “Thanks to all who shared our appeals earlier today for missing Barry from Havant - we can confirm he has now been located.”