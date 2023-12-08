Havant man's motorcycle stolen after attack - Hampshire police call for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 34 year-old man was attacked at 11pm on Wednesday, December 6 on Lilac Road in Havant. The victim was not seriously hurt but the men, who were dressed in black and wore balaclavas, stole a dirt bike from his garage having hit the front door with bolt croppers.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The stolen motorbike is described as being a 2018 HUSQVARNA 701 SM 700cc dirt bike, with a yellow and blue livery and a registration ending XSA. Have you been offered the bike for sale? If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, have knowledge of the location of this bike, or have any information that could help us with our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 44230499016."
Information can also be submitted via an online form. A report can also be made anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police are asking motorbike owners to be extra vigilant in ensuring they have the appropriate security measures in place, including upgrading garage locks, installing garage/shed alarms, and consider purchasing motorcycle lockers.
For further information and advice on crime prevention, motorbike owners can visit: Protect your motorcycle, moped or scooter from theft. Alongside additional measures to protect motorbikes, the police are also advising homeowners to consider installing home CCTV or doorbell cameras to help protect their property.