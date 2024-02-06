Havant police appeal after man exposed himself to woman in 20s while touching himself in alleyway
Police are looking for witnesses after a man exposed and touched himself in front of a young woman in a lewd display.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reports that, just before 6:00pm on Monday 29 January, a man was seen to expose and inappropriately touch himself in front of a woman in her 20s.
A force spokesperson said: "The man was said to be stood inside an alleyway that connects Riders Lane and Ditcham Crescent, before walking away in the direction of Purbrook Way. The woman was not approached by the man and was not hurt. He is described as being white and aged 35-45. He was wearing black clothing, including a black hooded top, and a pink facemask. Enquiries are ongoing in order to identify the man involved and officers will be in the area over the coming days carrying out proactive patrols. If anyone has any concerns please talk to one of our officers."
If you were in the area and saw a man of this description acting suspiciously, or if you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting 44240042194, or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit the Crimestoppers website here.