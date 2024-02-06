Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reports that, just before 6:00pm on Monday 29 January, a man was seen to expose and inappropriately touch himself in front of a woman in her 20s.

A force spokesperson said: "The man was said to be stood inside an alleyway that connects Riders Lane and Ditcham Crescent, before walking away in the direction of Purbrook Way. The woman was not approached by the man and was not hurt. He is described as being white and aged 35-45. He was wearing black clothing, including a black hooded top, and a pink facemask. Enquiries are ongoing in order to identify the man involved and officers will be in the area over the coming days carrying out proactive patrols. If anyone has any concerns please talk to one of our officers."

