Officers from the Barncroft and Bedhampton neighbourhood team were assisted by members of the public in freeing several dogs from cars yesterday.

The dogs were then checked over by vets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dogs rescued from a hot vehicle in a car park on Solent Road in the second incident attended by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘Do not leave dogs in cars on hot days, even in shaded areas.