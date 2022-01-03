Havant woman jailed for 70 days for trespassing at Bedhampton railway station

Chloe Reynolds, 19, was previously warned she would be jailed if she did not stop.

But on December 15 she was caught at Bedhampton railway station.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed her for 70 days on December 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedhampton railway station. Picture: Google

As reported, she appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on December 6 where she was handed a suspended jail term.

During that hearing it emerged she repeatedly put herself in danger by trespassing on train tracks and footbridges - causing huge disruption.

The court heard her actions had a ‘big impact’ on commuters and rail networks across Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey.

Reynolds, of Belmont Grove, Havant, has been involved in over 50 incidents of trespassing on railways since a care plan was put in place in February this year to try and stamp out the ‘dangerous’ behaviour.

Reynolds, who works as a waitress, was handed a community order prior to the December 6 hearing - but continued. She then carried on after that hearing.

Previously prosecutor Giles Mr Fletcher said police did ‘not want to criminalise her behaviour’, before saying: ‘There is great concern for her safety.’

He added: ‘The financial impact is costing thousands to the railways to keep turning them off and is having a big impact.’

Her defence solicitor Damian Hayes said Reynolds was a 'very troubled young woman'.

An interim criminal behaviour order bans her from trespassing on railway tracks.

She admitted breaching this by going to Bedhampton on December 15.