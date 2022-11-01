Mark Rapley, 63, was cycling in Hayling Island at 11.30am on October 24 last year when he was suddenly confronted and attacked by Joshua Mills, 31, who was driving in his BMW.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Mills beeped his horn and shouted abuse out the window at the victim as he overtook him.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Mills, of Heron Way, Hayling Island, then got out of his car and started punching Mr Rapley, causing him to fall down before sticking the boot into the victim who managed to avoid blows to his head after turning away.

Mr Rapley was left ‘bleeding heavily from the mouth’ and had ‘swelling and bruises on the face and body’, prosecutor Richard Cherill told the court.

After being arrested Mills lied to officers after saying he was not the driver and refused to attend an identification parade.

But his identity was later confirmed – landing him before the court and admitting a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr Rapley, attending court to read out his victim impact statement, said he was just nine stone at the time of the attack as he was going through treatment for cancer and ‘couldn’t fight back’.

‘I am furious I was assaulted for nothing. I still to this day have no idea why he did what he did,’ he said.

He went on to say he was worried about the damage that could have been caused if he had not moved and was stamped on the head. ‘I could have been killed for no reason whatsoever,’ he said.

Judge William Ashworth thanked Mr Rapley for sharing the ‘real impact’ of the brutal attack.

Mills, who was unrepresented, was then informed he was going to be sent straight to jail during a dressing down from the judge who was obligated to ask the defendant if he wanted a lawyer.

Mills highlighted the ‘financial side of things’ as to why he had no barrister, before adding: ‘I run a small business and have four young children who depend on me. We’ve got a large mortgage and they will be homeless. I am deeply sorry.’

But judge Ashworth, pointing out how Mills had told an officer after the beating that he would only get community service and a fine for the attack, ripped into the defendant. ‘You are about to go to jail. You need to wake up,’ the judge said.

Mills, still refusing to say whether he would get a lawyer, said: ‘I am panicking. I’m sorry.’

The judge hit back: ‘You’ve got four children and you think you can ride this out? This has come home to roost for you.

‘You need representation as you are facing an immediate custodial sentence.’

Mills replied: ‘I will get representation.’

