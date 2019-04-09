A CANNABIS dealer has admitted selling the drug on a ‘commercial basis’ – and occasionally selling cocaine at cost price.

Heavy cocaine user Jason Green, of Victoria Avenue, Hayling Island, admitted being concerned in the supply of both cocaine and cannabis at Portsmouth Crown Court today.

But the 30-year-old’s defence lawyer said only two messages in a ‘sea of text messages’ found on his phone related to cocaine and those were only speculative requests.

Outlining the defendant’s basis of plea, Edward Hollingsworth, for Green, said: ‘The defendant fully accepts he was involved in the supply of cannabis on a commercial basis. He was selling cannabis to users for profit.

‘So far as cocaine is concerned it’s a slightly different position.’

He added: ‘He never supplied it on a commercial basis, never advised it or offered it for sale. He fully accepts he was a cannabis dealer.

‘He was a heavy user of cocaine himself.

‘People know him as a cannabis dealer. He was often in possession of cocaine and they occasionally asked him if he had any he could spare for them.

‘He accepts he did supply small amounts of cocaine for their own personal use, essentially for cost.’

Green, who has a criminal record but not for drugs, will be sentenced on May 3.

Addressing Green, judge Roger Hetherinton said: ‘Your case will be adjourned to May 3 for sentencing. I’m ordering a pre-sentencing report and while you may have your bail at present that’s not to be taken as an indication of potential sentence.’