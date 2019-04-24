Hayling Island man arrested for weapon and drugs offences

A MAN from Hayling Island has been arrested by police on suspicion of possessing not only drugs, but also a weapon.

The 51-year-old was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary at 5.15am today, on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug of class A (heroin) – as well as possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police news

The arrest was made in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth.

Police say that the man has been released from custody, but remains under investigation.

