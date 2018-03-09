Headteacher quits role at Portsmouth school drink-driving and drug convictions

A DISGRACED headteacher, who was convicted for drink-driving and possessing cocaine, has quit his role at a city school.

Iain Gilmour has resigned from his role at Isambard Brunel Junior School, a spokesman has tonight confirmed.

Portsmouth headteacher Iain Gilmour, 48, of George Street, Fratton, admitted drink-driving and having cocaine, a class A drug''8/2/18 PPP-180802-115830001

It comes after the 48-year-old was fined £1,750 after police caught him drunk behind the wheel, on January 25, while in possession of cocaine.

Mr Gilmour was stopped by police when they spotted him driving through two red lights in Manor Road, Buckland, and a breathalyser revealed he was nearly twice the drink-drive limit.

As previously reported, Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard how he had been driven to drink by work pressures and was ‘overwhelmed by his personal demons’ and ‘stupidly gave into a desire for something stronger’.

A spokesman from the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, which runs Isambard Brunel, said: ‘Iain Gilmour has decided to leave the school. We wish him well for the future.

‘Claire Stevens, our Director of Primary Education, who has already been spending regular time at the school to provide leadership support to Samantha Cox, will lead the school for the remainder of the year.’

As previously reported, Mr Gilmour told the court he was ‘incapable of rational through’ on the night he was caught drink-driving.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard the senior teacher had drunk three bottles of wine and bought half a gram of cocaine for £200.

Mr Gilmour, of George Street, Buckland, admitted both possession of the class A drug and drink-driving.

A breath test reading found he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The limit is 35.

But in court Gilmour, who represented himself, painted a picture of pressures on him at his school, run by The Thinking Schools Academy Trust.

Visibly shaken in the dock, Mr Gilmour told how difficulties led to his actions that ‘destroyed’ his career, but he has heeded the ‘wake-up call’ and is ‘determined to save himself’ from drinking again.

He said of his offences: ‘I still plead guilty, but in doing so ask the court to understand that they were committed by a man who had been overwhelmed by his personal demons, a man who is still deeply ashamed of himself, but a man whose determination to turn his life around has been demonstrated by his actions over the last 14 days.’

He added: ‘I would like to publicly apologise to my family; the parents, children and staff at Brunel; this city where I have taught for 22 years, and finally the court.’

Mr Gilmour said he suffered with depression for five years and was determined’ to succeed professionally.

He had been put on a pre-capability support programme’ as the trust no longer had faith’ in his ability. Despite hitting targets, this was extended.

Magistrates fined him £875 for each offence with an 18-month driving ban, plus £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.