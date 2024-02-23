Hedge End shoplifting appeal for two men after £384 worth of Nicorette products and face creams stolen
The incident, which involved the theft of £384 worth of Nicorette products and face creams, occurred shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, January 24.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Do you recognise these men? We would like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting incident at Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End."
The first man is described as;
- White - Aged approximately 25 years - Black beard and black moustache - Large build - Shaven head - Approximately 5ft 8ins tall - Spoke with an Eastern European accent - Wearing a black long-sleeved top, black trouser bottoms and white and black trainers
The second man is described as;
- White - Aged approximately 35 years - Black hair, short on the back and sides - Medium to large build - Approximately 5ft 6ins tall - Spoke with an Eastern European accent - Wearing a dark hooded coat over a blue crisscross pattern shirt, dark jeans, black plimsoll-style trainers with white soles
"We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.
Also, if you have information about these incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us."
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240036356. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.