Here are the latest updates from the courts

Have your say

Here are some of the recent cases to be heard by magistrates.

- Kris Calladine, 40, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating on February 19 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

- Steven Waldock, 61, of Sutherlands Court, Chandler’s Ford, admitted harassment.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation.

He carried out the harassment between November 8, 2017 and December 2, 2017.

A restraining order bans him from contacting a woman for a year.

Waldock must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He also admitted failing to surrender at court on January 25 and breaching a suspended sentence.

- Lee Morgan, 36, of Delamere Road, Reigate, Surrey, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Portsmouth and Southsea train station on January 31.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Morgan admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on February 15. He was fined £250 for this.

- Merlin Archer, 21, of Maple Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver on July 10 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge. He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and was banned for six months.

- Carlton Cameron, 52, of Portsmouth Road, Cosham, admitted failing to surrender to court on November 23 last year.

Magistrates imposed a three-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

- George Chesterman, 22, of Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to a chair.

Magistrates imposed a community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.

Chesterman must pay £110 compensation.

- Nicola King, 23, of All Saints Street, Portsmouth, admitted theft of items from Asda on January 29.

Magistrates fined her £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She was detained in court but this was deemed served due to time spent in custody.