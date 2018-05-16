Here are the latest updates from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest updates from Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

- Sebastian Dosoftei, 27, of Kingston Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving at Rudmore Roundabout in Portsmouth on February 19.

Magistrates fined him £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for two years.

A test revealed he had 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

- Adam Lidbetter, 26, of Delphi Way, Waterlooville, admitted drug-driving on November 22 last year in Brockenhurst Avenue, Havant.

He was fined £60 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Lidbetter admitted driving without insurance and without a licence. He was fined £100.

- Christopher Bow, 55, of Chaucer Close, Fareham, admitted drink-driving on February 16 in Fareham.

A test revealed he had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £500 with a 12-month ban. He must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Kathryn Hesasman, 30, of Flatt Road, Nutbourne, admitted drink-driving in Portsmouth on February 16.

A test revealed she had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates banned her for 18 months with a £500 fine. She must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Lucy Kariuki, 33, of Pelham Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Cottage Grove, Gosport, on February 19.

A test revealed she had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months with a year’s supervision and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 prosecution costs and serve a three-year driving ban.

She also admitted driving while banned and without insurance.

- Kishion Layne, 30, of Duncan Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in a VW Golf on December 30 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £1,200 with a £120 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months.

Layne also admitted driving without insurance and received a £350 fine, and admitted driving without insurance.

He was fined £250 for this.