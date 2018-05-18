Here are the latest updates from the courts

n Mufaro Ndovorwi, 20, of St Marys Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Rodney Road, Portsmouth, on February 16. Magistrates fined her £750 with an 18-month driving ban.

A test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, double the 35 limit.

He must pay a £75 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Jessica Stewart, 22, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, admitted theft of two pairs of trainers worth £104 from Adidas on January 26.

He also admitted theft of the same on January 22 and 17.

Stewart admitted having an article, a magnet, for use in theft on January 26.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 rehabilitation days.

He must pay £100 compensation.

n Antonin Tomas, 24, of Dr E Benese, Chocen, Czech Republic, admitted having a bladed article on February 16. Magistrates fined him £450 with a £45 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates ordered that a lock knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Jack Outen, 29, of Firgrove Lane, North Boarhunt, admitted theft of machinery on June 24 last year.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.He must pay £500 compensation with £85 prosecution costs.

n Callum Brundle, 24, of St Josephs Road, Chichester, was found guilty of damaging by fire property at Bevis Road in Portsmouth on June 23, 2016.

Magistrates imposed a three-month sentence suspended for a year. He must pay £100 compensation.

n Sarah Kimera, 26, of Wyndcliffe Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on November 18, 2017, in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours’ unpaid work.

Kimera must pay £100 compensation.

n Kenny Hughes, 22, of Elizabeth Road, Wickham, was found guilty in his absence of driving in Fitzherbert Road, Portsmouth, on May 31, 2017.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £30 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 28 days.

Hughes admitted driving without a seatbelt and received no separate penalty.