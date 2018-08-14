Here are the latest updates from the courts

Here are the latest updates on cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Jason Dyke, 36, of The Finches, St Leonard's on Sea, admitted obstructing a police officer in Finch Road, Portsmouth, on May 28.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.

Dyke admitted failing to surrender to court on July 13, 2017, and was fined £200.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Lesley Gale, 42, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of £109.94 worth of clothes from TK Maxx in Portsmouth on June 10.

Magistrates imposed a three-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

- Deborah Holmes, 40, of Cornwallis House, Portsmouth, admitted taking a vehicle without consent on November 18 last year.

She also admitted failing to surrender to court on June 6.

Magistrates imposed a four-month sentence suspended for 18 months.

Holmes must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Sorina Ursa, 23, of Beecham Road, Fratton, admitted having half a gram of cocaine on August 22 last year in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a two-year conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Carlton Voller, 19, of Fairgrove Lane, Wickham, admitted criminal damage to a television owned by Gosport Borough Council at Agnew House Family Centre on March 3.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and £300 compensation to pay.

Voller must pay £85 prosecution costs.

He admitted failing to surrender to court on March 22 and was fined £100.

- Reece Webb, 21, of Ellisfield Road, Havant, admitted assault by beating on September 26 at Havant train station.

Magistrates imposed a four-month prison sentence suspended for 18 month..

Webb must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 compensation.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Charlie Young, 26, of Osborne Road South, Fareham, admitted theft of an electric razor worth £169.99 from Boots on October 12 last year.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month conditional discharge.

- Ronnie Payne, 36, of Brockenhurst Avenue, Havant, admitted assaulting a police constable on December 25 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Payne must pay £75 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.