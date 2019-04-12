Here’s our latest update on hearings from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

This is the latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

n Mercedes Bevan, 19, of Malins Road, Portsmouth, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Fratton station on December 20 last year.

Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

She must pay £50 compensation.

n Luke Brown, 19, of Maple Crescent, Clanfield, admitted drink-driving on March 16 at Milton Road, Waterlooville.

A test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £295 with a 12-month ban.

Brown must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Ethan Byng, 21, of Rockrose Way, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Southampton Road, Fareham, on March 17.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 23 months.

A test revealed he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

Paris Dunford, 22, of Charden Road, Gosport, admitted damaging a wooden planter and window at the Fox Tavern in North Street, Gosport, on December 25 last year.

She also admitted assault by beating.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and £200 compensation to pay.

She must also pay £150 compensation to the assault victim, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Dunford admitted a second assault by beating and must pay the victim £50 compensation.

n David Ikpade, 20, of Malmstone Avenue, Redhill, Surrey, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on November 14 last year in Portsmouth.

He admitted assault by beating on the same day.

Magistrates fined him £200 with £200 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Wendy White, 60, of Green Lane, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Langstone Road, Havant, on March 16.

A test revealed she had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She also admitted driving without insurance.

Magistrates fined her £269 for the the drink-driving and £161 for the insurance.

White must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She was banned from driving for 40 months.

Stacey Horner, 20, of Ranelagh Road, Stamshaw, admitted assault by beating on September 29 last year.

Magistates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £75 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Derrick Voller, 46, of Funtley Hill, Fareham, admitted driving while banned in Rowner Lane, Gosport, on March 10.

He also admitted driving without insurance, and committing an offence while serving a community order for drink-driving and failing to report an accident.

He received an eight-week jail sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 38 months.

n Jack Ormston, 25, of Clive Road, Fratton, was jailed for 28 days.

He admitted using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to provoke fear of violence.