Here’s the latest from the courts

- Nour Ramdane, 23, of Lords Street, Portsmouth, was found guilty of assault by beating, damaging a car, and two charges of harassment.

He was jailed for 16 weeks by city magistrates for the July offences in Portsmouth.

- Benjamin Pennicott, 35, of Newbroke Road, Gosport, admitted shoplifting sweets from Co-op on October 1 in Gosport.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on October 17.

Magistrates jailed him for 10 days.

Pennicott must pay a £115 victim surcharge for the offence.

- Michael Leach, 22, of no fixed address, admitted, theft of alcohol and clothes worth £125.50 from Asda on September 23.

Leach also admitted failing to surrender to custody at magistrates’ court on October 17.

He was jailed for 10 weeks and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

-Reece Mathurin, 19, of Scutton Close, Lambeth, admitted drug-driving with cannabis in his blood on the M27 at Fareham on May 9.

He was banned from driving for a year and jailed for six weeks.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

- Chantelle Bain, 40, of Bunting Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted theft of ham and mini rolls worth £10.60 from Tesco on August 5.

Bain must pay £10.60 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for theft but no action was taken on the breach.

- Kereem Howard, 21, of Whitworth Road, Greenwich, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on May 9.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

- Amy Stephenson, 31, of no fixed address, admitted theft of items worth £162.80 at Asda on June 10 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge to pay.

- Martyn Elliott, 30, of Military Road, Hilsea, admitted assault by beating on August 18 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Elliott must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Seyed Mousavian, 37, care of St Steven’s Hall, Montpellier Place, Brighton, admitted theft of Nike Airmax trainers worth £85 from Nike in Portsmouth on September 5.

He was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service to pay.