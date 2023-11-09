Here's the face of a disturbed paedophile voyeur now jailed for crimes

This is the face of a disturbed paedophile voyeur who was ousted for his sickening crimes – and has now been jailed for three years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Dervan, 39, was sentenced for taking and possessing indecent images of children, voyeurism and possession of cannabis. Some of the offences, for which he has been sentenced, took place in Fawley in 2014. At the time of his crimes, the victim was just eight and nine years of age.

READ NOW: Watch video on board nightmare cruise ship

His offending first came to light when SD cards, which contained the indecent images, were discovered hidden on top of a Venetian blind in a room he’d previously lived in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Dervan. Pic: Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon his release from prison, Dervan, of Graham Road, Southampton, will be subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. At his sentencing at Southampton Crown Court he was also made a registered sex offender for life.

Police constable Sarah Tickner, of the Internet Child Abuse Team, said: “I am pleased with the sentence. The victim deserved justice for what happened to her, and I know she and her family will feel some relief that this has been achieved. She was just a child when these offences took place. What Dervan did to her is something that nobody should ever have to go through.

“While the sentence alone won’t rid the victim of the memories and knowledge of what happened to her, I truly hope that it enables her to move forward, knowing that Dervan is being held accountable for his crimes.

“I also want to place on record my thanks to this woman for her courage and bravery in supporting us in our investigation and ultimate prosecution of Dervan. Getting Dervan locked up would have been considerably harder without her support and strength throughout the investigation and court process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad