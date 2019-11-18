HGV driver arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after lorry crashes through A3(M) barrier

Have your say

The driver of a HGV involved in a major crash on the A3(M) this morning has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Two lanes are currently blocked at junction 4 at Purbrook after the lorry, which was travelling northbound, crashed into the central reservation and ended up in on the southbound carriageway.

Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved and no injuries had been reported.

For the latest travel updates following the incident check our live blog.

They have confirmed the driver of the HGV provided a positive drug wipe at the scene and has been arrested.

READ MORE: Reports of dog running around on M27 carriageway

Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/Twitter

Hampshire’s roads police team tweeted: ‘Driver of HGV involved in the collision on the A3(M) has been arrested and taken to Police Custody for providing a positive drug wipe #23754’.

The second lane on the northbound and southbound routes are shut to traffic. Police have said the closure could last ‘for some time’.

There are northbound queues going as far back as the A27 junction at Farlington.

READ MORE: M27 slip road shut after vehicle bursts into flames