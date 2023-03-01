Andy Kircher, Scott Road resident, organises Safevue CCTV patrols in the north of the city with volunteers – especially in Hilsea as he says crime has ‘gone up tenfold’.

Safevue CCTV patrols have been launched in a bid to tackle crime in the north of Portsmouth, especially Hilsea. Opinions are divided on whether Operation Relief has had a long lasting affect on criminality in the area.

Russell Simpson, a councillor for Portsmouth Independents Party and a Hilsea resident for 36 years, said the root cause of the problem is ‘neglect’. He said: ‘Crime in troubled areas of Hilsea has been ongoing for decades, however the last five to 10 years have been especially troubling.

‘There seems to be very little respect for the community, the crimes are senseless, and a generation has been lost due to neglect. There are no youth or active/safe community centres in Hilsea.’

CCTV cameras installed around Hilsea Lido and Alexandra Park, and increased patrols and other initiatives under Operation Relief, were implemented to deter criminality. Mr Kircher believes more police resources and security have to be deployed.

He said: ‘I’d love to see more beat officers on the streets on foot, making their presence known. If we were given a radio linked to a police station, and we saw burglaries and drug-dealing in person, we could report it.

Councillor Russell Simpson, of Hilsea ward.

‘We want to help the police and get these idiots who think they can do what they want off the street.’

Cllr Simpson said: ‘I don't believe more cameras is the solution as it's monitoring instead of dealing with the problem. Grassroots activities is a possible solution until an accessible community and youth centre is available.

‘Giving youths access to sports and activities will help teach them resilience and discipline. As it stands, they just walk the streets.’

Conservative councillor Scott Payter-Harris said: ‘I would love to see more cameras. I think they have an effect and it’s an aspiration of mine to ensure those anti-social behaviour and criminality hotspots are monitored effectively.

Scott Payter-Harris, Hilsea councillor.

‘There are a lot of things we can do as a council, and we should always look to invest, to send a message to the community that they are valued and to the criminals that they are being watched. CCTV is just one method to attempt to deter crime. More patrols and officers will also help.’

Cllr Payter-Harris added even small changes such as making streets brighter at night will help.

Sarah Coolahan, police sergeant for Hilsea, Drayton, Copnor and Farlington, said charities Motiv8 and Chance to Shine have been holding activities for young people at the Hilsea Hub and Mountbatten Centre, which is deterring them from causing a nuisance.

