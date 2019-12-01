Hit-and-run motorcyclist leaves girl, 11, with a fractured elbow near Havant

Have your say

AN 11-YEAR-OLD girl has been left with a fractured elbow after she was hit by a motorcyclist who failed to stop – even after they fell into the road.

Havant police have launched a CCTV appeal after the crash on November 25, on Southleigh Road, which links Denvilles and Westbourne.

Havant police are calling on the public to help identify the driver of this motorcycle, following a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old girl with a fractured elbow in Southleigh Road, between Denvilles and Westbourne, on November 25.

The girl, a pedestrian, was hit between 3.20pm and 3.30pm by a driver who then fell off their bike, before getting back on and riding away.

To track the offending driver down, police have shared this picture of a blue scrambler-type bike with L plates on its front and back.

READ MORE: Royal Navy sailor who broke his girlfriend's back in horror Gosport crash is jailed

Its driver, pictured, is described to have been wearing a grey hoodie and jogging bottoms, with a dark helmet and boots.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Did you witness this incident, or capture it on dash cam?

‘Do you know the person pictured in the photograph? If so, please call us on 101, quoting 44190424077.

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.’

READ MORE: 'Tragic waste of life' as coroner rules Havant motorcyclist, 20, died 'racing' friend at up to 60mph in Portsmouth