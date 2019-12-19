Have your say

A PERSON has died after being hit by a train this afternoon.

The tragedy took place in Southbourne earlier today, causing carnage on railway links across the south.

British Transport Police, which attended the scene, said the person – who has not been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the force added: ‘Officers were called to Southbourne station at 3.46pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

‘Paramedics also attended but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

‘The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

Railway operator Southern revealed the news someone had been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant at about 4pm.

In a tweet, Southern said: ‘It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant.

‘All lines are blocked between these stations whilst emergency services work to deal with this tragedy.’

Lines were eventually re-opened shortly before 7pm.