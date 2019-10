Have your say

A HORSE has been found stabbed to death in a Hampshire field.

The animal’s body was found in a field on Walkford Lane, near New Milton, on Tuesday morning.

Walkford Lane, New Milton. Picture: Google Street View

It was stabbed in the chest and it is understood its owners have offered a £1,000 reward for any information on the crime that leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190350493.