Police were called just before 11pm on Friday, February 16 following a collision involving a red Audi A1 car and pedestrian on Winchester Road in Petersfield. Sadly, the pedestrian, 43-year-old James Langlands from Horsham, died after being taken to hospital.

His family have paid tribute to him: "James was kind, generous, funny and unassuming. He worked hard and was greatly liked and valued by the large insurance company he worked for in London. He treasured his long friendship with old school pals and football team members. He was greatly loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him" Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary continues to appeal for information. Anyone with information can call 101, or submit this via the police website www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-about-a-road-traffic-incident/, quoting the reference 44240070030.