Over 2,000 plants were seized by police and are earmarked for destruction.

Officers located the production site in a warehouse last Friday.

The cannabis factory had over 2,000 plants inside, with a police superintendent saying it was one of the largest he has ever found. Picture: Hampshire police.

Police arrested the occupants after entering the building in Millbank Street, Southampton.

Enquiries have been ongoing since and the site cordoned off, so the drug operation could be destroyed.

Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 35, and Selami Lugja, 31, all pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis – at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

They are remanded in prison and will appear before Southampton Crown Court on November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Phil Lamb, district commander for Southampton, said: ‘This factory is one of the largest found in the city and by dismantling it, we have disrupted the organised crime groups that exploit and cause harm across our communities.

‘Some might say cannabis is only a bit of drugs, but what production of this scale brings is exploitation of adults and children, serious violence, weapons and firearms.