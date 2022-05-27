Hundreds of knives handed in to Hampshire police as part of week-long amnesty

During the week, dubbed Operaction Sceptre, which ran from May 16 to 22, officers reminded the public that there were 13 amnesty bins available at police stations across the county to prevent unwanted knives from finding their way into the streets – 247 knives and bladed articles were handed in.

A number of other proactive operations were undertaken to tackle knife crime and 12 knife-related arrests were made.

Officers also visited schools to educate pupils, and carried out test purchases in shops to make sure they weren’t selling to children.

Hampshire Constabulary have been part of Operation Sceptre, a week-long crackdown on knife crime

Chief Inspector John Halfacre, tactical lead for knife crime said: ‘This work demonstrates our continued efforts to deliver a number of activities to reduce the threat of knife crime protect our local communities and raise awareness of the dangers involved.

‘Part of our work on this operation has involved am increased police presence in our communities, with officers engaging with the public and disrupting crime throughout the week of action.

‘With every operation, we seek to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives. While the police continue to take action to tackle those who carry weapons, we all have a duty and role to help keep each other safe.

‘If you have concerns that someone is vulnerable and maybe drawn into crime or carrying a knife, speak to someone – the police, school, any trusted adult / professional – let’s get them the help they need and prevent future tragedies.

‘In addition, if you have any information about someone carrying a knife or using weapons involved in violence, report it to police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.’

Donna Jones, Police & Crime Commissioner for Hampshire & Isle of Wight said: ‘The number of knives handed in to Hampshire and Isle of Wight police over the last week is encouraging. Fewer knives on our streets means less chance of people being seriously injured or killed.