Officers are hunting for a driver after a police car was rammed.

Hampshire's roads policing unit said on Twitter a vehicle was rammed by a Peugeot 106 in Twiggs Lane, Marchwood.

The driver then crashed in Hythe Road, police said.

It happened at 12.25am on New Year's Day.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.