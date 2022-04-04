Patrolling officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle just after 3pm on Saturday, April 2.

The man was also found to be in possession of a baton and Class A drugs and was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The picture released by Portsmouth police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Although he has been released from police custody, the man remains under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Now, police have released a picture of a bike, which is suspected to be stolen, in an attempt to return it to its owner.

In a Facebook page, Portsmouth police said: ‘Do you recognise the bike in this picture? If you have any information on who the bike may belong to, or if it's yours, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 44220129731.

‘Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: orlo.uk/10H7r.’

