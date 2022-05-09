Hunt for spray paint vandal after elderly woman’s garden wall repeatedly targeted

POLICE are searching for a man believed to be behind the vandalism of an elderly woman’s front garden wall.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 9th May 2022, 7:54 pm

The 81-year-old victim has repeatedly had the wall of her front garden on West Street in Portchester spray painted by an unknown suspect.

The incidents date back to March 2019, but have increased in frequency over the past few months.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or information regarding the incidents of criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Read More

Read More
Brawl outside Portsmouth Primark sparks police response but officers arrive too ...

They are also looking for a suspect, described as a white male, aged anywhere between 40 and 60, wearing a flat cap, glasses, a dark coloured long coat, light coloured trousers, and light coloured trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting 44220144052.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter