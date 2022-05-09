Hunt for spray paint vandal after elderly woman’s garden wall repeatedly targeted

The 81-year-old victim has repeatedly had the wall of her front garden on West Street in Portchester spray painted by an unknown suspect.

The incidents date back to March 2019, but have increased in frequency over the past few months.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or information regarding the incidents of criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

They are also looking for a suspect, described as a white male, aged anywhere between 40 and 60, wearing a flat cap, glasses, a dark coloured long coat, light coloured trousers, and light coloured trainers.