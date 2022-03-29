Hunt launch for sandal-wearing man who sexually assaulted woman in broad daylight in Southsea
A woman was sexually assaulted in Southsea.
The female in her 20s was approached by an unknown man on Saturday morning, at the junction of Lennox Road South and Auckland Road East.
At approximately 11.40am, the man inappropriately touched the woman over her clothes.
He then walked away in the direction of Clarence Parade.
Officers would like to speak to the suspect seen in the area.
A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘He is described as being aged between 30 and 40-years-old, approximately five ft eight inches tall, of mixed race, stocky build and with brown shaggy, overgrown hair down to his ears.
‘He was wearing a brown baggy T-shirt with short sleeves and a print on the front, grey baggy trousers and sandals.
‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.
‘Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and may have Dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries?
SEE ALSO: Chaos in Portsmouth court that sparked dramatic power struggle as 'Nicholas son of Alex' demanded 'inalienable rights' has now concluded
‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220119867.’
People can also submit details about the incident online here.