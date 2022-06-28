Hunt launched for chubby baby-faced teenager behind violent raid on Portsmouth woman's home

It happened in Queen Street in Portsea.

Police say they were called just after 3.20pm on Monday, May 2. They were told the woman, who sustained injuries to her face, legs, arms and ribs, had been assaulted.

The chubby baby-faced violent burglar police in Portsmouth are hunting

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A rucksack containing a significant quantity of cash was taken during the incident.

‘We have been carrying out extensive enquiries in order to identify those responsible, and now have this e-fit image to release to the public.’

The man in the picture was between 16 and 20, white, about 5ft 7in, with a pale complexion and a chubby baby face.

He had light-brown hair cut to a ‘number 4’ length, and wore round, large-rimmed glasses and a light-grey North Face tracksuit. He spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who recognises the description or who thinks they know the person can call 101 quoting reference 44220171786.