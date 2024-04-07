Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The brand new Bailey Pegasus Grande SE Messina caravan that was stolen

The brand new Bailey Pegasus Grande SE Messina caravan with white front and back and silver sides was stolen on Thursday or Friday morning from East Sussex. It is reported to be towed by a conspicuous black “tatty” estate car. The caravan was subsequently spotted in Uckfield and surrounding areas before being seen on the A259 Littlehampton heading towards Bognor.

The owner of the caravan believes it is headed to Portsmouth now to be taken out of the country. “Our caravan has been stolen and we believe it’s heading towards Portsmouth dock to be taken out of the country,” she said.