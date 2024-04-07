Hunt on to stop stolen brand new caravan towed by "tatty" car being taken out of country from Portsmouth
The brand new Bailey Pegasus Grande SE Messina caravan with white front and back and silver sides was stolen on Thursday or Friday morning from East Sussex. It is reported to be towed by a conspicuous black “tatty” estate car. The caravan was subsequently spotted in Uckfield and surrounding areas before being seen on the A259 Littlehampton heading towards Bognor.
The owner of the caravan believes it is headed to Portsmouth now to be taken out of the country. “Our caravan has been stolen and we believe it’s heading towards Portsmouth dock to be taken out of the country,” she said.
“We believe it was taken by three men in a black estate car, described as tatty/old and doesn’t match what it’s towing given it’s a new caravan.”