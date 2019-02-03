‘I’m scared about what will happen next’: Residents react to Portsmouth shooting

FEARS have been raised about what might happen next after a man was shot in Portsmouth in the early hours of this morning.

Police confirmed that a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Hudson Road, Somers Town, at 5.19am today.

A police officer guards the scene at Hudson Road, in Somers Town following the shooting. Photo: David George.

The victim has been taken to hospital – and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

But residents are scared about what could happen in the future, with some saying that the area is ‘getting worse’ to live in.

Mason Wilshaw, 20, said: ‘I didn’t hear anything at the time – the first I new about it was when someone knocked on the door.

‘I looked out of the window and there was lots of police outside.

‘It something that happens everywhere now I suppose, but it’s unbelievable when it happens in your own street.’

One resident in Hudson Road, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘It’s pretty frightening to think about – I’m scared, it makes you wonder what will happen next.

‘I just can’t believe that something like this has happened in our community.’

But another resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, said he was ‘not surprised’ that the incident had taken place.

He said: ‘This area has become worse and there’s been a lot more trouble over the past few years.

‘We’ve had a few incidents recently – but never anything like this. It just makes you want to get out of here, any way that you can.

‘I keep my curtains closed most of the time now, just to be careful; I’m always keeping an eye out for any trouble.’