‘Idiotic thief’ slammed for stealing medical supplies from Portsmouth paramedics in sick Christmas Day crime

AMBULANCE crews have lashed out at a balaclava-wearing thief for putting ‘lives at risk’ after he snatched a bag full of vital medical supplies while paramedics were trying to treat a patient.

The shocking crime took place at about 5.40pm on Christmas Day in Wingfield Street, Buckland, South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) said.

The bag is packed full of life-saving medical supplies and is used by every paramedic crew. Photo: Scas

Paramedics were trying to treat a patient when the crook snatched a response bag from inside the ambulance before fleeing on a bike.

Crews were unable to use their ambulance while they waited for a replacement pack to be found, Scas said.

In a statement on Facebook, the ambulance service said: ‘Any theft of essential equipment takes our vehicle and staff off the road and potentially puts lives at risk.’

‘The bag is carried on every frontline ambulance vehicle and is used at every incident that we attend.

‘It contains lifesaving equipment that is essential for our day-to-day operations.

‘Due to this theft, the vehicle was temporarily unavailable until replacement equipment was sourced. Fortunately the patient and the crew were not harmed.’

Almost 7,000 people have since shared the post by Scas.

The news has sickened city leaders in Portsmouth are are demanding action to catch the callous crook.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, said: ‘This is awful. Stealing anything is a hugely selfish act but taking something that is needed to save lives is truly dreadful and monumentally stupid. All of us are dependent on our emergency services, including the perpetrator of this crime.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council was also shocked and said: ‘This is appalling. This is such an idiotic and stupid thing to do.

‘It’s no use to the thief – I wonder if he thought there were drugs in it.’

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, added: ‘I am absolutely shocked by this incident involving lifesaving equipment and hope that the perpetrator is caught.

‘I encourage any member of our community who witnessed this, or with information, to come forward.’

People on Facebook have vented their fury at the balaclava-clad yob’s actions.

Zac Murphy said: ‘Who would actually do that? That’s just horrible and stupid.’

Sarah Salmon said: ‘Disgusting. There should be tough penalties for anyone who does despicable things like this.’

While Paul White said: ‘How desperate must people be if they are wanting to steal gloves, breathing tubes and bandages?’

Police are investigating the theft, Scas said.

The ambulance service is now urging anyone with information relating to theft or the recovery of the bag and the equipment inside it, to call them on 01962 898000 or call Hampshire police on 101.