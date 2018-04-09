If you feed a pigeon in Waterlooville today you will get fined

FINES for those feeding pigeons in a town centre have today come into effect.

Havant Borough Council will issue £80 penalties for anyone caught feeding the birds in Waterlooville.

It is part of a new drive to crackdown on the animals, which are ‘causing significant problems for shoppers, businesses and residents of flats’ in the precinct.

The move, revealed by The News last month, has been welcomed by residents.

The council said pigeons that are awaiting food have been roosting on residential balconies, despite preventative measures such as netting, sound boxes, spikes and decoy birds of prey being introduced.

Councillor Tony Briggs, deputy leader of the council, said: ‘The problem of pigeons is of real concern to the residents of flats and it’s not fair that people have to live like this.

‘By preventing individuals from feeding them, we hope we will reduce their numbers and the associated impact on businesses and residents.

‘Our officers have spoken to a number of individuals feeding pigeons, asking them to stop, and explaining the associated impact.’

Warning signs have already been rolled out across the area as part of the council-led campaign.