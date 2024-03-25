In pictures: Police at Southsea scene where four men arrested over firearms offences

Police were still seen at an address on Sunday evening after four men had earlier been arrested for firearms offences.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT

Multiple police units were called at 2.50am on Sunday (March 24) to a report of a man with an offensive weapon on Shaftesbury Road, Southsea. The man was reportedly seen with a gun.

Police units were still spotted at the address late on Sunday evening as they continued to investigate. Three police cars, two unmarked cars and a forensic van were seen outside an address.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said on Sunday: "Officers attended the scene and arrested four people. It is believed there is no wider threat to the public at this time. A 26-year-old man from Bishopstoke, a 22-year-old man from Fareham, a 21-year-old man from Fareham and a 19-year-old man from Watford have all been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody while our enquiries continue."

