Multiple police units were called at 2.50am on Sunday (March 24) to a report of a man with an offensive weapon on Shaftesbury Road, Southsea. The man was reportedly seen with a gun.

Police units were still spotted at the address late on Sunday evening as they continued to investigate. Three police cars, two unmarked cars and a forensic van were seen outside an address.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said on Sunday: "Officers attended the scene and arrested four people. It is believed there is no wider threat to the public at this time. A 26-year-old man from Bishopstoke, a 22-year-old man from Fareham, a 21-year-old man from Fareham and a 19-year-old man from Watford have all been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody while our enquiries continue."