In Pictures: Police car crashes into shop in Albert Road, Southsea

A picture of the incident shows the car having mounted the pavement and nestled onto the front of the electrical shop located close to a Tesco store. Pictures show shattered glass at the shop which has no signage.

It is understood police are waiting to assess the structural integrity of the building – with the damage described by one local as “significant”.

The police car has since been moved with there a cordon and barriers in place today protecting the scene. A police van and officers were also standing guard.

No details on what caused the crash and if anyone was injured are yet known. Hampshire police has been contacted.

