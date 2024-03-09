In Pictures: Police car crashes into shop in Albert Road, Southsea

A picture of the incident shows the car having mounted the pavement and nestled onto the front of the electrical shop located close to a Tesco store. Pictures show shattered glass at the shop which has no signage.
It is understood police are waiting to assess the structural integrity of the building – with the damage described by one local as “significant”.
The police car has since been moved with there a cordon and barriers in place today protecting the scene. A police van and officers were also standing guard.
No details on what caused the crash and if anyone was injured are yet known. Hampshire police has been contacted.
1. Police car crashed into Albert Road shop
Police car crashed into Albert Road shop Photo: Supplied
2. Police car crashed into shop on Albert Road
A police car crashed into the front of a shop on Albert Road.Pictured - The resulting damage and police on scenePhotos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. A police car crashed into the front of a shop on Albert Road
A police car has allegedly crashed into the front of a shop on Albert Road. Pictured - The resulting damage and police on scene Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. A police car crashed into the front of a shop on Albert Road
A police car has allegedly crashed into the front of a shop on Albert Road. Pictured - The resulting damage and police on scene Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute