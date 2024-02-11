In pictures: Police crime scene set-up amid probe into Portsmouth street rape

Police, including forensic officers, were seen in Winston Churchill Avenue throughout Sunday combing the area for clues where a woman was reportedly raped around 2am earlier this morning. A crime scene was set up where the alleged incident took place just along from Portsmouth's courts and city centre police station.

A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody. The force declined to say the approximate age of the woman.

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Portsmouth. Officers received a report that a woman was assaulted just after 2.00am on Sunday 11 February.

"A police cordon remains in place while we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are supporting the woman. A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody."

