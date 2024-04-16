In pictures: Supporters gather outside court following death of woman

Friends, family and well-wishers held pictures of Joanna Derkacz, 37, with candles laid by the steps of Portsmouth Crown Court and balloons placed on nearby trees as they called for answers into her tragic death. Soft music was played in memory of the popular woman at the peaceful gathering as people supported each other and showed paid tribute to Joanna.

Police attended and were seen speaking to those who gathered outside the court with some people visibly upset.

Stephen Sexton, formerly of Nevinson Way but who was previously bailed to an address at Cherrywood Gardens, Totton, entered two not guilty pleas to coercive control over Joanna, who was found dead on Thursday December 28 inside a house in Nevinson Way. Her death sparked a police murder probe and sent shockwaves through the community. Police are still investigating the death.

It is alleged 36-year-old father-of-one Sexton controlled Joanna for a period of 16 months before her death. The couple had been in a relationship for three years. During the brief hearing, Sexton denied the charges with the case sent for trial on September 30 at Portsmouth Crown Court.

