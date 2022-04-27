Insurance warning issued by Gosport police as vehicle seized after speed gun check

GOSPORT police have issued a reminder to drivers to not drive a vehicle on the road without insurance after a car was seized earlier today.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 8:30 pm

The offence was discovered as PC Dom Roalf was recording vehicle speeds using a speed gun in the area this morning.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘Whilst doing checks on one of the vehicles stopped for advice PC Roalf discovered the driver did not have insurance for it and subsequently it was seized.

Car seized. Picture: Gosport police

‘As well as having to get insurance prior to collecting their vehicle the driver will have to pay recovery fees, overnight storage (if required), £300 fine and they will get six points on their licence.’

Officers at work. Picture: Gosport police